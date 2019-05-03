Leading Off (5/3/19)

R.I.P. Peter Mayhew, Who You Know as Chewbacca. The actor passed away yesterday at 74 at his home in Boyd. Mark Hamill remembered Mayhew as “the gentlest of giants,” “a big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile.” He was a constant fixture at conventions and went out of his way to spend time with fans.

Central Market Coming to Uptown. It’ll be the anchor of a high-rise at McKinney and Lemmon, where a former Albertson’s has sat empty for years. Now, can we get an HEB?

Teen Charged with Rapes and Murder May Be Charged as an Adult. The 15-year-old was arrested in November on charges that he raped three women. DNA evidence tied him to the home invasion and murder of 23-year-old Maria Ezquerro. He’d come to Dallas from Louisiana a few months prior and was attending school at Hillcrest. The police have hoped to have him charged as an adult—a judge will make that distinction in June.

Anticipate Rain Today. I was expecting it yesterday too, but it didn’t seem to show up. I went to bed around 10:30, though, so I may have missed it overnight. Anyway, there’s a 90 percent chance of “widespread thunderstorms” today and an 80 percent chance tonight. Saturday and Sunday should be nice and crisp. Next week, the rain returns.