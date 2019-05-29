Leading Off (5/29/19)

More on the Burning of the Ambassador. This drone footage is neat and sad. The DMN’s obit here and here’s our contribution. And architecture critic Mark Lamster urges us to value what we still have.

Fort Worth Names an Interim Police Chief. This story is something. It appeared former Chief Joel Fitzgerald was headed to Baltimore to become that department’s police commissioner back in November. But after concerns were raised that Fitzgerald had played it a little loose with his resume, Fitzgerald pulled himself out of the running. And then earlier this month, he got into it with the president of the state’s largest police union in a public setting in Washington D.C. He was fired by Fort Worth on May 20. Ed Kraus is the new guy, a 26-year FWPD vet.

Muhlaysia Booker Laid to Rest. Her funeral was Tuesday. “She was a young woman whose life was cut short by hatred,” said one speaker.