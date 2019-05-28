Leading Off (5/28/19)

Ambassador Hotel Burns. The 114-year-old building went up in flames this morning. Close to 100 firefighters did their jobs, with no injuries.

Mount Vernon Hired Art Briles. This isn’t really Dallas news, but it is close enough and it’s nuts enough that it warrants mention.

Spelling Champs Hit It. North Texas has 10 kids participating in the big show.

Early Voting Starts Today. The election proper is June 8, but you can do your thing now if you can’t wait.