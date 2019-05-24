Leading Off (5/24/19)

150 Attend Dallas Police’s LGBTQ Outreach Meeting. The Resource Center hosted a town hall meeting with Police Chief U. Reneé Hall and other higher ups in the wake of the murder of Muhlaysia Booker, the transgender woman who was gunned down in East Dallas weeks after being beaten in Oak Cliff. The meeting had been planned prior to her killing, but it became the focus. District Attorney John Creuzot was also hand. Both expressed support of the community, but couldn’t discuss details of the investigation. They did say, however, that Booker’s killing shared similarities to the murder and attempted murder of two other trans women in the last year.

Small Plane Crashes Into McKinney Home. This is a weird one. A Piper-PA 28 Cherokee crashed into the back of a family’s home. The mother was in the kitchen and two of her kids were in the living room. The crash left a giant hole in the back of the home.

Flooded North Texas Lakes Remain Closed This Weekend. Rain soaked them out of commission. NBC 5 has a list of which to avoid this holiday weekend.

State Rep. Victoria Neave’s Rape Kit Bill Heads to Gov. Abbott’s Desk. House Bill 8 would require an audit of all the untested rape kits in the state, to determine how many there are, what their status is, and where they’re located. In 2017, Neave passed a bill her rookie season that allowed Texans to donate a dollar or more toward rape kit testing when they get their licenses renewed. State Sen. Jane Nelson, of Flower Mound, got a complementary bill passed to add $50 million each year to pay for employees and technicians that can be hired to test the kits. Neave’s initial bill raised more than half a million dollars, but local authorities were nervous about hiring techs without a more consistent funding source.