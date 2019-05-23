Leading Off (5/23/19)

City Council Gives Bond Money to Project Led by Emmitt Smith. His development company received a $750,000 grant to renovate the Urban League headquarters on Lancaster. The plan is to turn the building into retail and a community office center.

You Can Likely Soon Take Beer To Go from Breweries. The Texas Senate passed a bill yesterday that came with a “beer to go” amendment. The House has to approve it now, and then the governor. Fingers crossed.

Kristaps Porzingis’ Hand is Fine. He’s back in Dallas following a bar fight in his Latvian hometown, where it was uncertain whether he’d broken one of his hands. He did not, and the fight was chalked up to being “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”