Leading Off (5/22/19)

Mental Health Bill Passes Despite Tomfoolery. Rep. Jonathan Stickland, of Bedford, called a technicality and had it dead in the water. But then, the bill got tacked on to another just before midnight. The legislation, crafted after the shooting at Santa Fe High School, “would set aside $100 million to create a consortium of universities and medical professionals to better connect Texas schoolchildren with mental health services, expand telemedicine for students and encourage research in this arena.”

Southwest Airlines Mechanics Vote In New Contract. The two sides had an agreement in principle in March—20 percent raises up front, 3 percent each year after that, plus $160 million in bonuses. The union says 94 percent of its workers were good with that.

Peloton Therapeutics Bought One Day Before IPO. It would’ve hit the stock market today. Instead, yesterday the company was sold to Merck for what could end up being $2.2 billion—$1.05 billion in cash and up to $1.15 billion based on future development. Created by UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers, Peloton makes cancer drugs.