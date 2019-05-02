Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (5/2/19)

We might get some more rain today. I can't predict the future.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 2, 2019 7:10 am

Stars Win! From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “In search of a franchise-record fifth consecutive playoff road victory, the Blues instead lost an early lead, lost their cool, and lost the game 4-2 before 18,790 at American Airlines Center.” The series is now tied 2-2.

Machete Killer Gets Life in Prison. Thomas Johnson ambushed a jogger on the White Rock Creek Trail and hacked him to death. A jury sentenced him to life in prison yesterday, though he’ll be eligible for parole in 30 years.

Arlington Cop Indicted. Officer Bau Tran was indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide for shooting and killing O’Shae Terry during a traffic stop. There’s body cam footage.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments