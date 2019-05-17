Leading Off (5/17/19)

I.M. Pei Has Died at 102. The architect certainly left his mark on Dallas and many other cities. You know him by City Hall, Fountain Place, the Meyerson, Energy Center, and One Dallas Plaza. None of them made The New York Times’ list of his six most important buildings, but that’s OK. Fountain Place will always be the best tower in Texas. Peter Simek will have something later today, but here is Mark Lamster’s remembrance.

Plan Commission Upholds Vote to Remove Confederate Statues. Two people contested the Landmark Commission’s decision to remove the 122-year-old statue cluster in Pioneer Park, but failed to prove that it violated its authority or any ordinances in ruling to rid the city of the thing. It still took seven hours before the deal was done.

Texas House OKs Bill to Help Alleviate Lines for Driver’s Licenses. The fixes include extending expiration from six to eight years and hire a third-party company to study moving renewals from the Department of Public Safety to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Some people have waited 10 hours just to get their license renewed.

Fort Worth Police Chief May Have Confronted Union President at National Event. Joel Fitzgerald, the top cop of our neighbor to the west, apparently wanted to have some words with the head of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas. Problem was, the CLEAT president, Todd Harrison, was onstage with the widow of fallen officer Garrett Hull at a National Association of Police Organizations event. Fort Worth’s cop union president had to step in front of Fitzgerald on his way to the stage. Mayor Betsy Price says the incident is under investigation.

Storms Coming Saturday. The rain will begin in West Texas tonight and march east across the state, reaching us Saturday morning. Some could be severe, bringing hail and strong winds. Right now, it looks like the forecast has the rain moving east by late afternoon.