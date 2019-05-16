Leading Off (5/16/19)

Robert Leonard Jr. Going to Prison for Bribes in Dallas School Bus Camera Deal. He was sentenced to 84 months yesterday.

Controversial Brazilian President Will Visit Dallas Today. Despite local activists’ opposition, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is coming to Dallas to meet with business executives. Bolsonaro is the super homophobic and racist guy who also said a “good criminal is a dead criminal.” Mayor Mike Rawlings, among others, refuses to meet with him.

Serial Killer Suspect Accused of Smothering Elderly Women. Billy Chemirmir, who was already in jail for one capital murder charge, has now been hit with 11 new capital murder charges regarding the deaths of older women in both Dallas and Collin counties. He smothered them to death with a pillow and robbed them.

Woman Shot and Killed While Sleeping in Car in Oak Cliff. A 65-year-old woman was found dead early this morning with a gunshot wound in the chest. There was also a dog in the vehicle, but it wasn’t injured.