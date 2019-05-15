Leading Off (5/15/19)

Another Debate Goes Down. Matt has this dispatch, with an emphasis on all the ethics talk yesterday. The DMN’s piece is here and you’ll find full video here. Not long after it ended, Mayor Mike Rawlings and seven current Council members endorsed Eric Johnson from a rooftop in the Cedars.

DFW Home Prices Grow Sluggishly. They were up just 1.4 percent in the first quarter—the slowest growth in nearly eight years—while nationwide the prices grew at twice that clip.

Never Joke About Vodka. A guy on a Southwest flight apparently got tossed for a frustrated little one-liner following lengthy delays.

Mavs Don’t Get Zion. They pulled number 10 in the draft lottery last night, meaning their pick heads to the Hawks to complete the Luka deal. It needed to be a top four pick for them to keep it.