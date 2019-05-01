Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (5/1/19)

We enter yet another new month. I swear it's like they just keep coming.

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner May 1, 2019 7:00 am

Suspected UNC-Charlotte Shooter Has DFW Tie. Police brought 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell into custody after the on-campus shooting in the early evening yesterday. Two students have died and at least four others were injured. The AP talked to Terrell’s Arlington-based grandfather, Paul Rold, who says Terrell moved from Arlington just two years ago.

Botham Jean’s Parents React to 911 Call. They say it does nothing to convince them Amber Guyger is not guilty of murder. WFAA obtained and released the recording this week. Allison Jean says it strengthens her view that Guyger “is a cold-blooded killer because she was more concerned about losing her job than my son.”

Twister Hits Denton. It touched down briefly at dinner time, uprooting some trees. We’ve got more storms and rain in the forecast over the next three days.

