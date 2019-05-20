Leading Off (05/20/19)

Transgender Woman Found Fatally Shot in Far East Dallas. Muhlaysia Booker was found around 6:40 a.m. Saturday on Valley Glen Drive near Ferguson Road. The 23-year-old had previously been attacked in April and it was caught on video. Dallas Police say they have no leads and don’t know yet if they are investigating a hate crime.

Man Suing Dallas Over Removal of Confederate Monument. His name? Jefferson Davis.

Fort Worth Girl Kidnapped While Walking With Mom, But Recovered Safely. Salem Sabatka was walking with her mother Saturday evening when a man approached them in his car and then grabbed Salem. Her mom tried to jump in with her but was pushed out. But, fortunately, thanks to a fair amount of community involvement, the 8-year-old was found safe early the next morning in a hotel in a nearby suburb. The man, 51-year-old Michael Webb, is in custody.

Man Drowns in Reflecting Pool Outside City Hall. He apparently rode his scooter up to it around midnight Friday, got in, and never resurfaced.