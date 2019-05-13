Leading Off (05/13/19)

Arlington Bike Cop Injured In Hit-and-Run at Kaboo Fest. First off, the officer is OK and being treated. Second, I still don’t really understand the whole deal of this Kaboo thing. This has more on the first part but nothing on the latter.

Kristaps Porzingis Apparently Involved In Bloody Altercation. The Mavericks’ yet-to-play big man was jumped at a club according to the team’s statement after video surfaced of Porzingis in his Latvian hometown with a cut on his head. The team is investigating. I’m sure everything is fine. I’m sure. Everything. Is fine. Fine.

FC Dallas Suffers First Home Loss. It was against the New York Red Bulls and it came in front of one Dirk Werner Nowitzki. Dang.