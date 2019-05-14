Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Image via iStock

healthcare

How Much Does Childbirth Cost in Dallas?

A pretty penny.

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner May 14, 2019 2:05 pm

Having a baby in Dallas can cost more than $10,000, according to a new study. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation finds that a C-section in Dallas carries a median price of $9,888, compared to a median price for a vaginal delivery of $7,404. As our Will Maddox writes at D CEO Healthcare, those figures fall somewhere in the middle in the pantheon of sizable U.S. cities.

As Will points out,  there’s a push in healthcare toward price transparency, but it’s taken a shape that is not consumer-friendly. Hospitals have begun posting online what they say is the price of certain procedures. Untethered from the impact of insurance, however, those numbers mean next to nothing.

So, it’s good to see researchers doing the work of unearthing the actual costs that healthcare providers negotiate with insurance companies for various procedures. These are the prices that trickle or fall to us, balloon our insurance plans, push up our premiums, and make it more challenging for our employers to up our wages.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments