Tales From the Dallas History Archives: How America’s Wars Affected the City

Whether they served in World War II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, or another era, the servicemen and women from, or stationed in, Dallas are an intrinsic part of our local history and identity as a city.

Memorial Day was a chance to honor those who served, and this year’s will be followed by the 75th anniversary of D-Day in World War II. On June 6, 1944, the Allies invaded Normandy, France and engaged German occupying forces in the largest amphibious invasion in history. The Dallas Public Library’s Dallas History & Archives Division is where to find photographs that help illustrate the impact the war had on the city and its residents. Let’s jump in.

Brandon Murray, a librarian and archivist in the Dallas Public Library’s Dallas History & Archives Division, writes about North Texas history for D Magazine.