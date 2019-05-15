Horses Trample Trinity Forest Golf Course

Here’s video shot by Bill Weller, the golf course superintendent at Trinity Forest. He posted it yesterday:

Guess they heard about the “horse course” and wanted to check it out. pic.twitter.com/qwmslBq2w6 — Bill Weller (@BillWellerGCS) May 14, 2019

And here’s what the horses did to a green:

Someone let the horses know we’re a soft spike facility only. pic.twitter.com/hKs7t69mAZ — Bill Weller (@BillWellerGCS) May 14, 2019

Sources cannot confirm whether Tony Romo, a noted Dallas cowboy, was riding one of those horses and tearing up the course as retaliation for not making the cut.