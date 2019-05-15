Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
The clubhouse at Trinity Forest Golf Club (photo by Tim Rogers)

Nature & Environment

Horses Trample Trinity Forest Golf Course

Big things happen here.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 15, 2019 3:20 pm

Here’s video shot by Bill Weller, the golf course superintendent at Trinity Forest. He posted it yesterday:

And here’s what the horses did to a green:

Sources cannot confirm whether Tony Romo, a noted Dallas cowboy, was riding one of those horses and tearing up the course as retaliation for not making the cut.

