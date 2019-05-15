Nature & Environment
Horses Trample Trinity Forest Golf Course
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 15, 2019 3:20 pm
Here’s video shot by Bill Weller, the golf course superintendent at Trinity Forest. He posted it yesterday:
Guess they heard about the “horse course” and wanted to check it out. pic.twitter.com/qwmslBq2w6
— Bill Weller (@BillWellerGCS) May 14, 2019
And here’s what the horses did to a green:
Someone let the horses know we’re a soft spike facility only. pic.twitter.com/hKs7t69mAZ
— Bill Weller (@BillWellerGCS) May 14, 2019
Sources cannot confirm whether Tony Romo, a noted Dallas cowboy, was riding one of those horses and tearing up the course as retaliation for not making the cut.
