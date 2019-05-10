Here Are a Bunch of Mayoral Endorsements You Might’ve Missed This Week

I’ll make this snappy, because I know you have things to do. Lord Byron’s Shindig ain’t watching itself. But it feels worth it to round up a bunch of the scattered mayoral endorsements that have landed this week, most of them for Eric Johnson.

Almost every day we’ve seen new, name-brand endorsements for the state Rep. On Monday, it was a contingent of three past mayors—Ron Kirk, Tom Leppert, and Steve Bartlett.

And then on Wednesday, a bunch of Johnson’s North Texas friends in the House jumped in—Victoria Neave, Carl Sherman, Terry Meza, and Michelle Beckley. State Sen. Royce West threw his support behind Johnson, saying he has the “experience, education and political savvy that will make him an effective Mayor and great ambassador!” Park Board President Bobby Abtahi chimed in for Johnson on Twitter.

Four Dallas ISD trustees joined in on Thursday: Edwin Flores, Justin Henry, Dustin Marshall, and Dan Micciche. The newly elected Maxie Johnson also offered her support. No word yet on an endorsement from the trustee with the most political clout, former mayoral candidate Miguel Solis.

But Griggs scored a big win on Thursday afternoon with backing from the Dallas Police Association. DPA President Mike Mata says Griggs has been “one of the strongest allies for police officers and the families and neighborhoods we swore to protect,” and points to his efforts to increase pay, shore up the pension system, and hire more officers for high-crime areas. Griggs also added state Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, who joins Rep. Jessica Gonzalez as members of the Texas House who back the Councilman.

And now you’re caught up.