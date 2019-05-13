Eve Hill-Agnus Named Finalist for Association of Food Journalists Award

Our own Eve Hill-Agnus learned today that she is a finalist for an AFJ Award. That would be the Association of Food Journalists. She got the nod in the category for “best restaurant criticism,” and she’s up against writers from the Washington Post and the Orange County Register. We’ll know in September whether the judges make the right decision or decide that they’d rather fistfight me and Zac Crain.

Congrats to Eve, who is one of the kindest, most talented hyphenated Frenchwomen I’ve ever had the privilege of working with.