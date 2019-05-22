Escape Magazine Covers: Who Wore It Best?

As the internet has discovered, D Magazine and Texas Monthly both published travel covers for their June issues. And we both invited readers to escape! Gotta say that I dig TxMo’s cover. It’s really not a photograph. It’s closer to a digital illustration. I’m guessing, but I believe that foreground is fake and the sky is a composite image. A lot of computer work went into making that image. But it works. And the typography is great.

Want to know the really funny part? We came thisclose to putting that same place on our cover. It’s called Basecamp Terlingua. This is merely a study of a cover, a hypothetical that was a long way from finished, but here’s the one we spent some time on, again compared to TxMo.