Eric Johnson Is Not ‘Humbled’

You folks know how I feel about the misuse of the word “humbled.” Colin Allred knows my stance. Yesterday, when Eric Johnson got an endorsement from Mayor Mike Rawlings, about 10 people texted and emailed me a link to a post Johnson put up on Facebook. He wrote:

“‪I am profoundly honored and deeply humbled to be endorsed for Mayor of Dallas by The Honorable Mike Rawlings and 7 of his colleagues.”

Dude is obviously confused. I’m sure he is profoundly honored. But he’s not deeply humbled. He’d be deeply humbled if he’d gone to Rawlings and the other seven council members and asked for their endorsement, and then, instead of endorsing him, they’d showed him game tape of the 1992 Greenhill football game in which a runt from Trinity Valley hit him so hard that he wound up looking through the ear hole of his helmet. That would be humbling.

The election is June 8. We shall see which candidate is humbled.