Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Rawlings is ready for some day drinking. After eight years as mayor, he's earned it. Elizabeth Lavin

Politics & Government

EarBurner Podcast: Mayor Mike Rawlings Fields the Hardest Questions of His Life

This one is too powerful to listen to alone. Get a friend. Buckle up.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 7, 2019 10:59 am

Yesterday the mayor joined us at the Old Monk for a wide-ranging discussion that included but was not limited to the following topics: which Dallas journalist has been the easiest on him, why he thinks Philip Kingston is in a runoff, how Trinity Forest Golf Club helps southern Dallas, and why the slogan for Willie’s Grill and Icehouse is so boring. Oh, also, we talked about this image that his son, Gunnar, put on Instagram. Get over to Spotify or the Apple podcast app if you want to subscribe and never miss an episode of EarBurner. Or just be lazy and use the player below.

Tags:

Newsletter

Listen to real D Magazine editors interview the city’s most interesting subjects about how they’re leaving their marks on Dallas.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments