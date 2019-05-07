EarBurner Podcast: Mayor Mike Rawlings Fields the Hardest Questions of His Life

Yesterday the mayor joined us at the Old Monk for a wide-ranging discussion that included but was not limited to the following topics: which Dallas journalist has been the easiest on him, why he thinks Philip Kingston is in a runoff, how Trinity Forest Golf Club helps southern Dallas, and why the slogan for Willie’s Grill and Icehouse is so boring. Oh, also, we talked about this image that his son, Gunnar, put on Instagram. Get over to Spotify or the Apple podcast app if you want to subscribe and never miss an episode of EarBurner. Or just be lazy and use the player below.