Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 26

The Arts District, that beautiful yet quiet hallway for the city’s finest arts institutions, has taken a few jabs to the body in this space recently. In early April, Tim called it the “prettiest, deadest” place in Dallas. He then wrote about it as the subject of his most recent editor’s note. Now, I have something smaller to show you. Something that can make you trip if you aren’t paying attention.

A Dallas Hates Pedestrians-loving FrontBurnervian sends the following note with the photo you see above this post, taken on Crockett Street next to Hall Arts: “Well, I tripped on this electrical outlet, and then I wanted to send you the picture so I took my picture, and then I tripped on it a second time. What’s with the electrical outlets sticking up out of the ground in what appears to be a place to walk?”

Yeah, what’s with it?

Send your photo evidence of Dallas hating pedestrians to [email protected]. For more in this series, go here.