Dallas Population Flattens, North Suburbs Boom in Latest Census Estimates

The latest Census estimates have Dallas’ population hitting a wall in 2019, creeping forward about 2,000 residents while northern neighbors Frisco and McKinney continue to be among the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

Fort Worth has another good year, adding almost 20,000 residents to 895,000 overall. That’s in line with its growth this decade and good enough to leapfrog San Fransisco and Columbus to become the 13th most-populous city in the country. Dallas, which remains ninth on that list, had been growing steadily this decade, adding at least 17,000 people each year since the 2010 Census. The population has increased by about 145,000 people since 2010, to 1,345,000, according to the estimates.

Texas is all over the list of the country’s fastest-growing large cities. Frisco comes in at fourth, growing by 6.1 percent last year to 188,170 people, while McKinney sits at sixth with a 5.4 percent growth rate to 191,645 people.

A trip around some other North Texas suburbs, based on the estimates:

Prosper: 9.9 percent (2018 population: 22,358)

Farmers Branch: 8.2 percent (40,209)

Little Elm: 8.2 percent (50,314)

Midlothian: 7.3 percent (27,049)

Rowlett: 5.1 percent (66,285)

Euless: 3.8 percent (57,346)

Richardson: 3.4 percent (120,981)

Wylie: 3.3 percent (51,585)

Garland: 1.7 percent (242,507)

Carrollton: 0.8 percent (136,879)

Irving: 0.6 percent (242,242)

Plano: 0.4 percent (288,061)

Arlington: 0.3 percent (398,112)

DeSoto: -0.3 percent (53,523)

Duncanville: -0.5 percent (39,364)

Cedar Hill: -0.7 percent (48,463)

Mesquite: -1.0 percent (142,816)