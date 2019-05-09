Stupid Things
Call It ‘The Byron’
Tim Rogers is wrong.
After an extensive discussion with Tim Rogers at the end of which he was soundly trounced but refused to accept defeat, I submit the following.
Kathy Wise’s Rule of Naming:
1. When a first name is also a last name, the event/road/entity may be referred to by the first name. Examples: The Byron, Woodrow, Booker T.
2. However, when the first name is also a last name, but the name is a ubiquitous first name, the event/road/entity shall go by the first and last name. Example: Harry Hines
3. In the event that the last name is ubiquitous and/or has a secondary meaning, the event/road/entity shall go by its complete name. Examples: Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, George Bush Turnpike
Prove me wrong.
