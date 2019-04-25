Your Daily Look at Early Voting Numbers

A FrontBurnervian with very strong Excel skills sends along this look at early voting totals through yesterday. You can see vote totals by Dallas district. Upshot: we’ve got 12,297 votes cast so far. Your hot spot, as expected, is District 13, where the race between Laura Miller and Jennifer Gates has drawn 17 percent of the total votes cast.

UPDATE: What’s that, you say? You want more data crunching? Our Excelling FrontBurnervian sends along this chart showing voter participation based on registered voters by district. Snapshot:

