Woman Beaten in Deep Ellum Parking Lot By Austin Shuffield Now Also Charged With a Felony

Man, this case. First, video spread of the now-clean-shaven Austin Shuffield punching and punching and punching and punching L’Daijohnique Lee. He was arrested and charged only with misdemeanors. Then that was upgraded because the gun he pulled on her was unlicensed — and also, he pulled a gun on her. Also, he knocked the phone out of her hand when she tried to call the police. AND NOW, Lee has been charged with a felony herself, for allegedly breaking his truck’s back windshield with a battery charger.

As Lee’s lawyer Lee Merritt put it on Twitter: “A black woman alone in a dark parking lot is stalked, harassed and assaulted by a white male. He brandishes a gun, knocks away her phone when she tries to call for help— then beats her mercilessly with blows to the head. DPD just found a way to charge HER with a felony.”

Prediction: Shuffield gets off with a slap on the wrist, probation and a fine, and Lee does jail time.