Thursday Afternoon Thought Experiment: Political Fundraising Edition

Let’s say you’re a legislator in one of the states that prevent giving and receiving campaign contributions during legislative sessions. While holding that office, let’s say you decide to run for another office. Let’s say you decide to run for mayor of the city where you live. Did you just find a loophole that would allow you to accept campaign contributions while you’re in legislative session?

Now let’s say that instead of being a legislator and candidate, you’re a lobbyist. Let’s say you’re a lobbyist for the Association of Sausage Stringers. What — besides your conscience — would stop you from going to see the aforementioned legislator (who is no longer you) and saying during a legislative session, “I support your run for mayor and would like to give you this $5,000 check. Good luck! In a totally and completely unrelated matter, and to switch gears on you pretty hard here — my apologies! — I would like to discuss the possibility of your drafting a bill that would address the Chinese-made casings that the sausage stringers believe are adversely affecting your constituent consumers.”

You think you get the picture? Give me your answers in the comments section. Please show your work.