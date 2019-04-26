The Mayoral Endorsements Keep Coming

“Hey guys, Mike Iuzzolino here. You may remember me from my time with the Dallas Mavericks in the 1990s, but now I’m running point for [glances at notecard] Lynn McBee, who wants to be your next mayor. She loves Victory Park and the Bishop Arts District and the Lakewood Whole Foods and plenty of other places that are in Dallas, Texas, where she lives. Early voting has already started, so I hope you will [stares at notecard for a long moment, finally sighs] fast break to the polls and give Lynn McBee your vote.”