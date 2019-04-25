The Highlight of Yesterday’s City Council Meeting

OK, that mullet pic was a bit of a misdirect. Back in January, we talked about Councilman Lee Kleinman’s mullet. That is not UN-important. And at yesterday’s meeting, Kleinman displayed his continued commitment to the party-in-back lifestyle. But the most important thing at yesterday’s meeting was the following bit that involved Councilman Philip Kingston’s behavior. To fully understand what was in play, watch the entire video of yesterday’s discussion of the sick leave matter. But here is the thing for now. Councilman Adam McGough had just distributed a proposed amendment. You’ll see Kingston, to the left, rip it up. Then you’ll see him leave his seat to address the mayor, who nearly (it seems) says that Kingston should be removed from the meeting. It’s quite something: