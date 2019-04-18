Politics & Government
The Highlight of Yesterday’s City Council Briefing
Welcome to Dallas, Texas!
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner April 18, 2019 11:06 am
This went down about 10 minutes into the session, during the open mic segment. If you want to watch the entire exchange, go here and cue it up to the 7:50 mark. A citizen was telling the Council that he has issues with Councilman Philip Kingston’s appointment to the Landmark Commission. He said he plans to file an ethics complaint. Then this happened:
