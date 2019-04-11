Lost Dallas Author Uncovers Treasure Trove of Vintage 1970s and 1980s Dallas Photos

You may remember the name Mark Doty from back when we did our Lost Dallas issue. Doty is the Chief Planner of the City of Dallas Historic Preservation Section and the author of the book Lost Dallas, which was a major resource in our research into the city’s forgotten past. This week, over on the website of the City of Dallas Historic Preservation Program, Doty’s colleague Jennifer Anderson shares a batch of slides Doty recently discovered in the city’s archives.

The images are from the 1970s and early 1980s, and they capture downtown Dallas in a pivotal moment of transition. There are pictures of city hall, Reunion Tower, and the Coamerica Bank Tower under construction. There are also images of lost buildings, like the Baker Hotel, Honest Joe’s Pawn Shop in Deep Ellum, and a shotgun house in Little Mexico.

Anderson adds some context to each of the shots. Check them all out here.