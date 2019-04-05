Leading Off (4/5/19)

More Than $2 Million Already Spent on the Mayor’s Race. As of March 25, Mike Ablon had already spent more than $700,000. Eric Johnson raised more than $500,000. Miguel Solis trailed behind him with around $415,000, and then Lynn McBee was right behind him with over $375,000. We’ll have more on the finance reports later today. ‘Til then, head to this Morning News report.

Caraway to be Sentenced Today. The councilman will learn his fate at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. He admitted to accepting over $450,000 in bribes in the Dallas County Schools scandal and faces up to seven years in prison as part of his plea agreement with the feds.

Oak Lawn Park Is Now Turtle Creek Park. Once known as Robert E. Lee Park, the Park Board voted yesterday to approve the swap to mention Turtle Creek. Sorry, Stanley.

Allergy Season Will Last Forever. Or at least long enough that it feels like forever. The American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology—say that five times fast—put out a study that shows that allergens were active 95 more days in 2018 than compared to 1970. You’ll never guess the cause. It has absolutely nothing to do with global warming and the fact that there are fewer freezes and allow allergen-spewing plants to have longer growing seasons. Nope. Not one bit.