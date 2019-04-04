Leading Off (4/4/19)

Almost 300 Arrested in ICE Raid in Allen. Employees at CVE Technology Group who were suspected of working in the U.S. illegally were arrested yesterday. It was apparently the largest number of people taken into custody at a single place in 10 years.

UTA Suspends Greek Life Events. This is because of “recent allegations and concern for the well being of our community,” according to UT Arlington’s vice president for student affairs. The nature of the allegations is unknown still.

Forest Park Bribery Case Jurors Begin Deliberations. They’ll finally start making decisions after seven long weeks of testimony. This is a jury I would definitely not want to get picked for.

Shingle Mountain Must Go. Blue Star Recycling will have to spend 90 days removing Shingle Mountain from southeast Dallas.