Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off

Leading Off (4/4/19)

High of 85 today. This feels too soon.

By Christiana Nielson Published in FrontBurner April 4, 2019 7:00 am

Almost 300 Arrested in ICE Raid in Allen. Employees at CVE Technology Group who were suspected of working in the U.S. illegally were arrested yesterday. It was apparently the largest number of people taken into custody at a single place in 10 years.

UTA Suspends Greek Life Events. This is because of “recent allegations and concern for the well being of our community,” according to UT Arlington’s vice president for student affairs. The nature of the allegations is unknown still.

Forest Park Bribery Case Jurors Begin Deliberations. They’ll finally start making decisions after seven long weeks of testimony. This is a jury I would definitely not want to get picked for.

Shingle Mountain Must Go. Blue Star Recycling will have to spend 90 days removing Shingle Mountain from southeast Dallas.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments