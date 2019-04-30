Leading Off (4/30/19)

Former A&M Football Player on Trial for Machete Killing at White Rock. Thomas Johnson used a machete to kill runner Dave Stevens on White Rock Creek Trail in 2015. He’s on trial now.

Trial Underway for Boyfriend Accused of Killing Zuzu Verk. Robert Fabian, who’s accused of killing her in 2016 and burying her in West Texas, is standing trial this week. Jury selection started yesterday.

Tonya Couch is Back Behind Bars. The “affluenza” mom failed another urine drug test and violated her probation conditions. This is not super surprising and is not the first time she’s failed a drug test.

DISD Student on Life Support. Hoang Minh Phan, 12, was found unresponsive in a San Antonio pool. A student at Dallas Environmental Science Academy, he was attending a math and science competition in the southern Texas city.

Hit-and-Run in Oak Cliff. Early this morning, a man was killed by a car that didn’t stop on West Kiest Boulevard.