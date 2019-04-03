Leading Off (4/3/19)

Philip Kingston Ditches Deadline. The Councilman was docked $8,000 for missing too many meetings. He was supposed to pay it by Monday. Now he’s fallen into “arrears.” City code says you can’t sit on the Council while you’re in arrears. Great word.

All Charges Dismissed in Twin Peaks Shootout. I don’t think we talk enough about the time almost 200 bikers from two rival gangs gathered at a Twin Peaks by a busy highway in Waco and shot at each other. Nine people died and 20 were injured, and now, nobody will go down for it. McLennan County DA Barry Johnson opted to drop the remaining 24 criminal cases on Tuesday, ending “this nightmare that we have been dealing with in this county since May 17, 2015.” Johnson says he wouldn’t be able to build proof beyond a reasonable doubt in any of the 24 cases.

El Fenix Site Could Go the Way of a High-Rise. Its high-dollar slice of uptown is included in a 4-acre package of real estate now up for sale.

There’s a Reason You’re Sniffly. It’s pollen. Or maybe you’re going through a breakup? It’s probably the pollen.