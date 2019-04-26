Leading Off (4/26/19)

Kalita Is Still Crumbling. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Turtle Creek gem is stuck in something of a limbo, decaying in front of our eyes. The Dallas Theater Center wants to be granted a long-term lease, but the renovations needed would probably cost between $30 million and $40 million. And, as Robert Wilonsky writes, preservationists are none too thrilled about handing the theater over to the DTC because they blame the group for “letting the theater rot during its original decades-long tenancy.” What’s likely to happen is that the Office of Cultural Affairs will send the job of a master plan out for bids, which will delay updating it even further.

State Rep. Eric Johnson’s Housing Corruption Bill Progresses. Johnson is making good on his mailers. A bill to remove local elected officials from the process in which the state approves affordable housing credits made it to the floor of the House. The bill is a response to Carolyn Davis’ bribery plea, in which she says she accepted money from a housing developer to prioritize his project. Johnson says the bill is separate from his campaign, which, OK.

DFW Airport is Arresting People Caught with CBD. Customs officials are doing quick tests of the oil at the airport and, if it has even a trace of THC, it gets confiscated and the individual is often placed under arrest. Some of the people arrested: a 71-year-old woman who says she used the CBD as medicinal pain relief and a 22-year-old student from Collin County.

Don’t Go To Work. Go Outside Instead. Because it’s beautiful. This weekend, there’s only a slight chance of thunderstorms. I’ll take it.