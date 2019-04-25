Leading Off (4/25/19)

Police Review Board’s Power Expanded. City Council voted unanimously yesterday to give the board more power. The Rev. Michael Waters said he’s “grateful to stand with all of these, who have stood for this cause of justice.”

Dallas Employers Have to Provide Paid Sick Leave. The City Council approved an ordinance yesterday mandating paid sick leave for employees. The ordinance, if it stands, is supposed to go into effect August 1. Employers who violate the rule could have to pay a fine.

Man on the Loose After Farmer Branch Assault. A woman reported that a man forced his way into her Farmers Branch apartment and sexually assaulted her. He is still at large.