Leading Off (4/24/19)

Council to Take Up Police Oversight Board Issue. It heard a briefing earlier this month. The call to reform the Citizens Police Review Board and grant it greater power of oversight gained political momentum after Botham Jean was shot and killed in September. A group of black Dallas pastors feel they have the votes.

Love Field Garage Floods. It happened overnight. WFAA was already out to survey the damage this morning, and it looks bad, at least for the folks who parked on the lowest level of Lot A. The cars down there were almost fully submerged. This is a nightmare.

Prosecutors Attempt to Tack On Murder During Firearms Sentencing. Darius Fields was found guilty on firearms charges, but prosecutors are spending his sentencing hearing discussing his alleged involvement in a murder and kidnapping for which Fields has not been charged. If the judge buys it, Fields could go down for as many as 25 years.