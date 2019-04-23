Leading Off (4/23/19)

Stars Win! The overtime game was exciting enough that my wife even stayed up late to watch. Joe Rexrode writing in the Tennessean: “It ended for this version of the Nashville Predators on April 22, 2019, a 2-1 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars, an epic game, a bitter first-round defeat in six games for a team that thought it was good enough to win 16 and the Stanley Cup …”

John Creuzot Will Move Forward With Changes. The DA told the Dallas City Council’s Public Safety & Criminal Justice Committee that, despite all the freaking out, his office will indeed stop prosecuting most first-time marijuana offenses and theft of personal items worth less than $750 (unless the theft is for financial gain). “I have a long track record of making a difference. If I sat around and waited for everyone else … we would have never made a difference, because everyone is always scared to change,” Creuzot said.

Southlake Couple Gets Seven Years for Enslaving Woman. Mohamed Toure and Denise Cros-Toure were sentenced to 84 months in prison, and they will have to pay the victim $288,000 in restitution.

Collin Creek Mall to Get $1 Billion Makeover. The Plano City Council voted unanimously to approve the plan by Centurion American Development Group to turn the old shopping mall into a mixed-use project with housing, entertainment, and office space. Oh, and a Crystal Lagoon.