Leading Off (4/22/19)

Early Voting Begins Today. Which means you need to find your polling place and go. This one’s incredibly important. Here is where you can find your early voting location. Here are all of our mayoral candidates. Here is the Dallas Morning News’ voter guide. Here is a story about how abysmal our turnout was our last two municipal elections, which should be enough to at least cause you to feel guilt and/or sadness, and I’m told those are motivators for some people. Let’s aim higher, folks.

Storms (Probably) Begin Tuesday. We’re being punished for such a beautiful weekend. But I did just ctrl+f “hail” on this story and found only one reference, so maybe that’s good?

Here is Dirk’s Letter If You Missed It. The Big German took out a full-page ad in the News over the weekend. Read it here.

Pearl High Rise Sets Dallas Record. The Arts District tower set a new record by selling at $700 a square foot, which was more than 40 percent higher than the previous top-seller. And it won’t help the market. If anything, it’ll only raise the price per square foot ceiling.