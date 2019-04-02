Leading Off (4/2/19)

April Fool’s Trump Hotel Prank Scores Ink. Good job, whoever was behind the jape. You got the DMN to report on your fake Trump hotel that was to go up on land in the Cedars owned by Mark Cuban.

Man Drowns Trying to Evade Lewisville Cops. When police responded to a call about a man trespassing at a business, the 27-year-old fled on foot and tried to swim across a canal. He didn’t make it.

Southwest, American Keep 737 Maxes Grounded. Boeing needs more time to update the software that keeps the planes from flying into the ground, so the two local carriers are keeping their fleets out the sky. (Here’s my radical suggestion for Boeing: design planes without a structural flaw that requires corrective software.)

New Details Emerge in Kristaps Porzingis Situation. ESPN reported last night: “ESPN obtained a series of text messages between the woman and Porzingis, as well as emails between her and the Knicks. The texts and emails portray a woman who wanted to pursue a romantic relationship with Porzingis in the aftermath of the alleged assault in February 2018, but who also wanted him to honor what she says was his commitment to contribute $68,000 to a college fund for her brother.”