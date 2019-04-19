Leading Off (4/19/19)

PD-15 Comes to City Hall. Residents in this Preston Center area Planned Development District came down to the City Plan Commission meeting on Thursday to voice their concerns about up-zoning the neighborhood to 24 stories high. This decision is why Laura Miller decided to join the City Council race, as city staff are the ones who recommended the added density. A vote on the proposal won’t come until June 6—but the PD-15 folks are watching early.

State Rep. Rafael Anchia Is Taking on the Natural Gas Industry. After homes exploded in North Dallas, the Oak Cliff legislator is calling for increased pipeline safety and the removal of potential conflicts of interest between the operators and the oversight body, the Railroad Commission of Texas. He’s filed 11 bills this session, but only two have seen movement. His wishes seem understandable: operators must quickly report “major problems” with their pipes and tear out old ones. And he wants statewide evacuation protocols to prevent deaths.

Easter Weekend Will Be Dry. Man, it’s beautiful outside on this Good Friday. It looks like that will continue through the weekend. Remember when it was supposed to hail?