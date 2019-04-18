Leading Off (4/18/19)

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

The storms kept me awake for an hour last night.

By Christiana Nielson April 18, 2019

Texas Police Union Not Pleased with DA John Creuzot. The union wants the Dallas County DA removed because of his plan to not go after some low-level crimes, like first-time marijuana offenses.

Cops Looking into Domestic Violence Allegation Against Dominique Alexander. The local activist denies attacking anyone. Jeff Hood, who works in activism with Alexander, went with the accuser to a hospital and hinted at Alexander having anger issues.

New Ride-Sharing Zones in Deep Ellum. On any given weekend evening, and probably weekdays now, Deep Ellum has become a sinkhole for cars trying to get anywhere. I avoid it at night unless I’m seeing a show. But today, new 24/7 pick-up and drop-off zones for Uber and Lyft will debut in an attempt to ease traffic. Some people are concerned with safety issues over the new plan. We’ll see how this goes.

Stars Bounce Back. Last night in Game 4, they beat the Nashville Predators 5-1. Game 5 will be in Nashville Saturday.

Storms Weren’t As Bad As Expected. The thunder was loud, and I’m tired, but the hail in Dallas was pretty much nonexistent.

