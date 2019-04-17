Leading Off (4/17/19)

Police Say Edward Thomas Was Paid to Beat Trans Woman. Thomas was arrested Sunday night on aggravated assault charges and, with the FBI in on the case now as well, authorities are considering whether Thomas’ alleged act constitutes a hate crime. Police say someone offered him $200 to beat the victim after a traffic incident, and that more arrests could be on the way.

Farmersville Settles Lawsuit Over Islamic Cemetery. Its City Council had unanimously shooed away the cemetery after some residents made known their Islamophobia. The city allowed the cemetery only after the federal government started investigating, and now under the settlement, it will train its employees about religious land use laws.

Storm Heads for Dallas. It’ll blow in late this afternoon into the evening. WFAA calls for up to baseball-sized hail. Yowza.

Stars Play Tonight. It’s a key game 4 at home, down 1-2 in the series.