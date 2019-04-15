Leading Off (4/15/19)

Education PACs Throw Dollars Behind School Board Hopefuls. The candidates—Ben Mackey, Maxie Johnson, and Karla Garcia—want to represent Oak Cliff, Oak Lawn, and Pleasant Grove. They’re each pro-reforms and running on platforms to return families to the school district.

Tiger Woods’ Masters Run Included Stop In North Texas. The golfer, who won the Masters this weekend, received treatment at Plano’s Texas Back Institute.

Man Arrested for Attack on Transgender Woman. Edward Thomas, 29, is accused of beating the 23-year-old victim after they were involved in a traffic accident at the Royal Crest Apartments in East Oak Cliff. The attack was recorded and police are investigating it as a hate crime.

Today is Tax Day. Which means the main post office in West Dallas is staying open until midnight and plenty of restaurants are offering deals.