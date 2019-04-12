Leading Off (4/12/19)

Southwest Says No 737 Max Flights Until August, At Least. They’re already modifying summer schedules to account for the cancelled flights. From May 13, when Max aircrafts were first grounded, through April 6, more than 3,500 flights have been axed.

Dallas, the City That Hates Equestrians. The city has filed a lawsuit to rid itself of a nonprofit horse park operator it had no business awarding a deal in the first place, near the Great Trinity Forest.

Bryson DeChambeau Fires a Cool 66. Did you know Bryson DeChambeau lives in Dallas? Let me back up. Do you know who Bryson DeChambeau is? He’s a real thinker of a PGA Tour pro, an SMU grad, and, as I found out watching Feherty recently, a Dallasite. He’s also co-leading the Masters after round one; those final three holes—I mean, whoa. Just something to keep in mind as you go about your golf watching this weekend.