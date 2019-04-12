Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (4/12/19)

Tough start to the Masters for Jordan Spieth, but we've got a different Dallasite atop the leaderboard.

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner April 12, 2019 7:00 am
Family of Weltzin Garcia Mireles Believes She Was Strangled. Garcia’s body was found in a lake last week after disappearing amid growing turmoil with her recently estranged longtime boyfriend, who’d been recently charged with hitting Mireles. Alfonso Hernandez, also the father of Mireles’ children, turned up dead in White Rock Lake in mid-February. Police found Mireles in Mountain Creek Lake, and the family says evidence police have shared with them leads them to believe she was strangled before being dropped there.

Southwest Says No 737 Max Flights Until August, At Least. They’re already modifying summer schedules to account for the cancelled flights. From May 13, when Max aircrafts were first grounded, through April 6, more than 3,500 flights have been axed.

Dallas, the City That Hates Equestrians. The city has filed a lawsuit to rid itself of a nonprofit horse park operator it had no business awarding a deal in the first place, near the Great Trinity Forest.

Bryson DeChambeau Fires a Cool 66. Did you know Bryson DeChambeau lives in Dallas? Let me back up. Do you know who Bryson DeChambeau is? He’s a real thinker of a PGA Tour pro, an SMU grad, and, as I found out watching Feherty recently, a Dallasite. He’s also co-leading the Masters after round one; those final three holes—I mean, whoa. Just something to keep in mind as you go about your golf watching this weekend.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments