Leading Off (4/11/19)

City Council Approves $7.1 Million for Margaret McDermott Bridge. This money would allow 196 cables and anchors to be replaced so the bridge would finally be safe. It may come from a construction contingency fund, or it may come from the Trinity Park Conservancy. That remains to be seen.

Feds Want Forest Park Convicts To Be Jailed. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Pfeifle wants the convicted doctors and staff to be detained immediately because they are flight risks and “have other criminal matters pending.”

DART Renamed Station for Eddie Bernice Johnson. Downtown’s Union Station is now Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station to honor the U.S. Rep. “She has worked across the aisle for the betterment of her constituents on aviation, flood control, homelessness, homeland security, law enforcement, science, and, of course, transportation. I couldn’t think of a more fitting person to rename our Union Station after,” Mayor Rawlings said.

Package Found at SMU Library Not a Threat. Last night, Fondren Library was closed for a bit while police investigated a suspicious package. After it was deemed “not hazardous,” the building reopened.

Is It Spring or Summer? Dallas weather can’t quite decide.