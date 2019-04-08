Leading Off (04/08/19)

The Trinity Park is Delayed Again. We will have more on this later, but for now read this two–part Facebook post by Angela Hunt. The former councilwoman’s rant was prompted by this meeting of the Trinity River Local Government Corporation Board in late March. The upshot: the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would likely reject Michael Van Valkenberg’s design — just like Hunt said they would — because it doesn’t comply with the already-approved Balanced Vision Plan — again, just like Hunt said — and so everything may have to start all over, which would mean years and who knows how much more money. What a disaster.

It’s Almost Census Time. Dallas County, probably not unsurprisingly, was slightly below average in turning in its questionnaires for the 2010 census.

Baylor Wins Women’s Title; Texas Tech Cancels Classes in Preparation for Tonight’s Men’s Final. Here is a recap. And a preview.

Is it Time for a Texas Museum of Art? Critic and professor Rick Brettell thinks so and also thinks he will have a building for it in Fair Park by the end of the year.

Solange Knows What City Hall Should Be Used For. Check it out.