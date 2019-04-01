Leading Off (04/01/19)

League Sources Contradict Kristaps Porzingis Report. The report, if you weren’t aware, claims the Knicks informed the Mavs of a pending rape allegation against Porzingis (which was broken Saturday in the New York Post) during the trade call to finalize the deal in January. The sources Brad Townsend talked to, however, say the word used was “extortion,” not rape, and that is obviously a big difference. At this point, who knows, about that or any of this. The details of the alleged February 2018 incident are very troubling. The Knicks organization doesn’t have the best reputation (neither do the Mavs, to be fair), the Post is also problematic on a lot of fronts, and the NBPA and its president Michele Roberts are standing by Porzingis after review, as Porzingis’ lawyer says the FBI is investigating the extortion end. Again, who knows?

Three Arrested in Odessa for Trafficking a 14-Year Old From Garland for Sex. Also, they allegedly gave her meth. The three are: PJ Russell Proctor, 32; Marshall Wayne Dillon Woolis, 23; and Woolis’ girlfriend Ashley Jacobson, 34. The arrest warrant says that a motel visitor called the police because several men in a neighboring room were bragging about molesting a 14-year-old. The world is the worst, very often.

Man Pulls Three Kids Out of Burning Car at Garland GameStop. And sometimes, it isn’t.

Michael Irvin is Cancer-Free. [George Dunham as The Playmaker voice] Cancer is … CLOSED.

FC Dallas Tops Real Salt Lake Thanks to Paxy Pomykal’s First Two Career Goals. The 19-year-old Homegrown player is going to be a star.