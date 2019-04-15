Gov. Greg Abbott Does Not Appear To Be Happy with DA John Creuzot’s Reforms

Last week, our Shawn Shinneman wrote about a memo that serves as the first official look at what the district attorney’s office will look like under John Creuzot. First time marijuana cases will be dismissed, as will prosecutions for theft of personal items less than $750 “committed out of necessity.” That got the attention of the Dallas Morning News’ editorial board, which wrote that this “has the potential to send the wrong message about our tolerance for any crime in this county.”

Here’s where we tag in Abbott:

Dallas Co. District Attorney stokes crime by refusing to prosecute theft of personal items worth less than $750. If someone is hungry they can just steal some food. If cold, steal a coat. Where does it end? It’s wealth redistribution by theft. #txlege https://t.co/dqfYogr4NX — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 15, 2019

Which was a pretty good way to goad someone into responding, which of course they did.

Thanks for taking the bait. TX provides for the hungry & needy through TANF & other programs.

You proved my point. You & others reveal that STEALING is ok when people want things: cell phone, tire, lawn mower, almost any item you see in a store or in the open. That’s socialism. https://t.co/PrDu86Jf00 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 15, 2019

I’m sure this won’t be the last time Creuzot draws the governor’s ire during his time in office. Also on the DA’s list? Bail reform, lessening probation periods, dismissing criminal trespassing, and spiking prosecutions of “trace”—less than .01 grams—amounts of drugs.